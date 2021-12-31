Has Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Berkshire Hathaway B is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BRK.B has gained about 29.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 23.6%. This shows that Berkshire Hathaway B is outperforming its peers so far this year.

FNF Group (FNF) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.1%.

For FNF Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.4% so far this year, so BRK.B is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. FNF Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Berkshire Hathaway B and FNF Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.