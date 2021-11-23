Has Belden (BDC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Belden (BDC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Belden is one of 223 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BDC has gained about 59.4% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 16.7%. As we can see, Belden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Cintas (CTAS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.5%.

The consensus estimate for Cintas' current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 124.2% this year, meaning that BDC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #110. The industry has moved +23.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Belden and Cintas as they could maintain their solid performance.

