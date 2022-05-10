Has Bel Fuse (BELFB) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bel Fuse is one of 667 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 277.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BELFB has gained about 32.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 26.5% on average. This shows that Bel Fuse is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Nikon Corp. (NINOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.6%.

The consensus estimate for Nikon Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 38.7% this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nikon Corp. belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved -27.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bel Fuse and Nikon Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.