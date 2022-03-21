Has Bel Fuse (BELFB) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bel Fuse is one of 665 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 255.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BELFB has gained about 43.5% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 12.2%. As we can see, Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Freenet AG (FRTAF). The stock is up 5.7% year-to-date.

In Freenet AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14% this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Freenet AG, however, belongs to the Communication - Network Software industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #181. The industry has moved -18.6% so far this year.

Bel Fuse and Freenet AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

