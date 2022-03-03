Has Bel Fuse (BELFB) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bel Fuse (BELFB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Bel Fuse is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 666 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 255.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BELFB has moved about 24.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 12.6%. As we can see, Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Blend Labs (BLND). The stock has returned 25.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Blend Labs' current year EPS has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.5% this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Blend Labs falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 149 stocks and is ranked #183. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.5%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bel Fuse and Blend Labs. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

