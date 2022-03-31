Has BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BCB Bancorp (BCBP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BCB Bancorp is a member of our Finance group, which includes 893 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCB Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCBP's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BCBP has returned about 17.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.1%. As we can see, BCB Bancorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Bank First Corporation (BFC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.1%.

In Bank First Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BCB Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2% this year, meaning that BCBP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Bank First Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BCB Bancorp and Bank First Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.