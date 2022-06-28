Has BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is one of 891 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 381.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BBSEY has returned 29.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -15.9%. This means that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

MetLife (MET) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.7%.

For MetLife, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so BBSEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. MetLife is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and MetLife as they could maintain their solid performance.

