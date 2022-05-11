Has Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bassett Furniture (BSET) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Bassett Furniture is one of 285 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BSET has moved about 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 31.7%. This shows that Bassett Furniture is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cumulus Media (CMLS). The stock has returned 29.2% year-to-date.

For Cumulus Media, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bassett Furniture is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.2% this year, meaning that BSET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cumulus Media falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #163. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -54.8%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bassett Furniture and Cumulus Media as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

