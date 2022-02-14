Has BASF SE (BASFY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BASF SE (BASFY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BASF SE is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BASF SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BASFY's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BASFY has gained about 10.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 2.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BASF SE is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY). The stock is up 15.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 19.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BASF SE belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, so BASFY is performing better in this area.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. however, belongs to the Mining - Iron industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #7. The industry has moved +24.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on BASF SE and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

