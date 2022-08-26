Has Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Barrett Business Services is one of 327 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BBSI has gained about 21.6% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 20%. As we can see, Barrett Business Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

CBIZ (CBZ) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.2%.

For CBIZ, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Barrett Business Services belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.5% so far this year, so BBSI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CBIZ, however, belongs to the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved -21.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Barrett Business Services and CBIZ. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





