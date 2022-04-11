Has Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Barrett Business Services (BBSI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Barrett Business Services is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 320 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BBSI has returned about 5.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 13.7% on average. As we can see, Barrett Business Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CBIZ (CBZ). The stock has returned 4.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CBIZ's current year EPS has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Barrett Business Services is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that BBSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CBIZ falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.3%.

Barrett Business Services and CBIZ could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.