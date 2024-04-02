Has BARK (BARK) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BARK Inc. (BARK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BARK Inc. is one of 215 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BARK Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BARK's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BARK has returned 52.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.2% on average. As we can see, BARK Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Brinker International (EAT) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18%.

Over the past three months, Brinker International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BARK Inc. is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.6% so far this year, meaning that BARK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved +3% year to date.

BARK Inc. and Brinker International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.