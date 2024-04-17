Has Barings BDC (BBDC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Barings BDC (BBDC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Barings BDC is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Barings BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBDC's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BBDC has gained about 7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Barings BDC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AssetMark Financial (AMK). The stock has returned 17.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AssetMark Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Barings BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so BBDC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AssetMark Financial belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +3.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Barings BDC and AssetMark Financial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BARINGS BDC, INC. (BBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.