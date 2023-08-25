Has Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Barfresh Food Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFH's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BRFH has gained about 45.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Barfresh Food Group Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola European (CCEP). The stock has returned 13.6% year-to-date.

In Coca-Cola European's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Barfresh Food Group Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.5% so far this year, so BRFH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Coca-Cola European is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Barfresh Food Group Inc. and Coca-Cola European. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.