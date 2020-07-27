Has Baozun (BZUN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Baozun (BZUN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Baozun is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BZUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZUN's full-year earnings has moved 19.37% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BZUN has returned 14.16% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 14.02% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Baozun is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BZUN belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.44% this year, meaning that BZUN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to BZUN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

