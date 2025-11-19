Has Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is one of 865 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWFG's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BWFG has gained about 40.8% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 11.2%. This means that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CBOE Global (CBOE). The stock has returned 32.6% year-to-date.

In CBOE Global's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 77 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.1% so far this year, meaning that BWFG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CBOE Global, however, belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #12. The industry has moved +5.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and CBOE Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

