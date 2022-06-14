Has Bankinter (BKNIY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bankinter SA (BKNIY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bankinter SA is one of 892 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bankinter SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNIY's full-year earnings has moved 13.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BKNIY has returned 10.3% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 18.2%. This means that Bankinter SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Chubb (CB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.2%.

Over the past three months, Chubb's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.9% so far this year, so BKNIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Chubb belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #146. The industry has moved -4.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bankinter SA and Chubb. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

