Has Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank of Hawaii (BOH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bank of Hawaii is one of 894 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank of Hawaii is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOH's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BOH has returned 1.8% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. As we can see, Bank of Hawaii is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Popular (BPOP). The stock is up 2.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Popular's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bank of Hawaii belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.2% so far this year, meaning that BOH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Popular, however, belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved -0.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank of Hawaii and Popular as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

