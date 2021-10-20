Has Bank of America (BAC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Bank of America (BAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BAC and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Bank of America is one of 906 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC's full-year earnings has moved 4.13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BAC has returned 53.35% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 23.66%. This means that Bank of America is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, BAC is a member of the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.86% so far this year, so BAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BAC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

