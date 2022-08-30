Has Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bank Hapoalim is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank Hapoalim is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKHYY's full-year earnings has moved 28.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BKHYY has returned about 5.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 13.5%. This shows that Bank Hapoalim is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). The stock has returned 1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Commerce Bancshares' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bank Hapoalim belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.2% this year, meaning that BKHYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Commerce Bancshares, however, belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved -6.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank Hapoalim and Commerce Bancshares as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.