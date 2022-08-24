Has Bank First National (BFC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank First Corporation (BFC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bank First Corporation is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank First Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFC's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BFC has moved about 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 11.9% on average. This means that Bank First Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.6%.

For Crescent Capital BDC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bank First Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.7% so far this year, so BFC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Crescent Capital BDC falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #16. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bank First Corporation and Crescent Capital BDC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





