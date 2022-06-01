Has Bank First National (BFC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bank First Corporation (BFC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bank First Corporation is one of 893 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank First Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFC's full-year earnings has moved 11.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BFC has moved about 0.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -9.1%. This means that Bank First Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Cedar Realty Trust (CDR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.4%.

In Cedar Realty Trust's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bank First Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.2% so far this year, so BFC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Cedar Realty Trust falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 108 stocks and is ranked #178. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.9%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank First Corporation and Cedar Realty Trust as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

