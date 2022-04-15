Has BanColombia (CIB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bancolombia (CIB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bancolombia is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bancolombia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CIB has returned 39% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4.8%. This shows that Bancolombia is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.3%.

For Cincinnati Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bancolombia belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.4% so far this year, so CIB is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Cincinnati Financial belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #60. The industry has moved +13.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bancolombia and Cincinnati Financial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.