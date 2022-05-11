Has Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Santander-Chile is one of 894 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Banco Santander-Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSAC's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BSAC has gained about 10.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -13.8%. This means that Banco Santander-Chile is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Capital City Bank (CCBG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.3%.

Over the past three months, Capital City Bank's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Santander-Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.8% this year, meaning that BSAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Capital City Bank falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 66 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.9%.

Banco Santander-Chile and Capital City Bank could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

