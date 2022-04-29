Has Banco ntander Brasil (BSBR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco Santander-Brazil (BSBR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Santander-Brazil is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Banco Santander-Brazil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSBR's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BSBR has returned about 18.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -7.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Banco Santander-Brazil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bank7 (BSVN). The stock is up 13% year-to-date.

For Bank7, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Santander-Brazil belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.6% this year, meaning that BSBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bank7, however, belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved -7.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco Santander-Brazil and Bank7 as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.