Has Banco De Chile (BCH) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Banco De Chile (BCH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Banco De Chile is one of 895 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco De Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCH's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BCH has returned about 31.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -8.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Banco De Chile is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (BKEAY). The stock has returned 1.4% year-to-date.

For The Bank of East Asia Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco De Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.9% so far this year, so BCH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. The Bank of East Asia Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco De Chile and The Bank of East Asia Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

