Has Baidu (BIDU) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Baidu (BIDU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Baidu is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved 31.01% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BIDU has moved about 44.75% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.81% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Baidu is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BIDU belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.24% so far this year, so BIDU is performing better in this area.

BIDU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.