Has Baidu (BIDU) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Baidu (BIDU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BIDU and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Baidu is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved 23.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BIDU has moved about 9.68% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 4.42% on average. This shows that Baidu is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BIDU belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.51% so far this year, so BIDU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BIDU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

