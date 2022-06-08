Has Baidu (BIDU) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Baidu Inc. (BIDU) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Baidu Inc. is one of 664 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BIDU has returned about 1.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -23.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Baidu Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, CTS (CTS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.9%.

For CTS, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Baidu Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.2% so far this year, meaning that BIDU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CTS belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #61. The industry has moved -18.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Baidu Inc. and CTS as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

