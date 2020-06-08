Has B2Gold (BTG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. B2Gold (BTG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BTG and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

B2Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG's full-year earnings has moved 6.67% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BTG has moved about 27.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -4.55% on a year-to-date basis. This means that B2Gold is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BTG belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.22% so far this year, meaning that BTG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BTG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

