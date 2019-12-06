Has B2Gold (BTG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of B2Gold (BTG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

B2Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG's full-year earnings has moved 15.72% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BTG has gained about 27.74% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 10.13%. This shows that B2Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BTG is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.42% so far this year, so BTG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track BTG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

