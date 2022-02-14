Has Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZYO's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AZYO has returned 1.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -8.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Doximity (DOCS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.4%.

Over the past three months, Doximity's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 39.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aziyo Biologics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.6% so far this year, so AZYO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Doximity belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 61-stock industry is currently ranked #155. The industry has moved -11.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and Doximity as they could maintain their solid performance.

