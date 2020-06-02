Has Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aytu Bioscience is one of 888 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AYTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 90.48% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AYTU has moved about 62.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.44% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aytu Bioscience is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AYTU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.40% this year, meaning that AYTU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AYTU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

