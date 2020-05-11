Has Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AYTU and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Aytu Bioscience is one of 892 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AYTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 3.82% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AYTU has gained about 57.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.71% on average. This means that Aytu Bioscience is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AYTU is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.37% so far this year, so AYTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AYTU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

