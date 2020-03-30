Has Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Aytu Bioscience (AYTU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aytu Bioscience is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AYTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 3.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AYTU has gained about 87.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -14.43% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aytu Bioscience is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AYTU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AYTU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

