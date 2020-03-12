Has Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Aytu Bioscience (AYTU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aytu Bioscience is one of 899 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AYTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 3.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AYTU has returned about 38.82% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -10.53% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aytu Bioscience is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AYTU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.78% so far this year, so AYTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AYTU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.