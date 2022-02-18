Has Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aytu BioPharma Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AYTU has gained about 0.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -9.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aytu BioPharma Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL). The stock has returned 17.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Collegium Pharmaceutical's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aytu BioPharma Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 540 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.7% so far this year, so AYTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Collegium Pharmaceutical belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 231-stock industry is currently ranked #153. The industry has moved -13.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Aytu BioPharma Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

