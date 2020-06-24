Has Axcella Health (AXLA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Axcella Health (AXLA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Axcella Health is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AXLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXLA's full-year earnings has moved 35.51% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AXLA has gained about 34.41% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.17% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Axcella Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AXLA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.57% this year, meaning that AXLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AXLA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.