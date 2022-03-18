Has Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axcelis Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 665 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACLS' full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ACLS has gained about 1.1% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -14.2%. This means that Axcelis Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Benefitfocus (BNFT). The stock has returned 1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Benefitfocus' current year EPS has increased 55.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axcelis Technologies belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.5% so far this year, so ACLS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Benefitfocus, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 149-stock industry is ranked #191. The industry has moved -32.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Axcelis Technologies and Benefitfocus as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.