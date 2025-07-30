Has Avino Silver (ASM) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Avino Silver (ASM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Avino Silver is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avino Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM's full-year earnings has moved 126.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ASM has returned about 288.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 12.5%. As we can see, Avino Silver is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 105.4%.

For Aris Mining Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avino Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.9% this year, meaning that ASM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Aris Mining Corporation belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved +57.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Avino Silver and Aris Mining Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

