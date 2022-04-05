Has Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. is one of 898 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avidbank Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBH's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AVBH has returned about 2.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -1.7%. This shows that Avidbank Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, BRT Realty (BRT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.7%.

For BRT Realty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avidbank Holdings Inc. belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.5% so far this year, so AVBH is performing better in this area.

BRT Realty, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved -4.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Avidbank Holdings Inc. and BRT Realty as they could maintain their solid performance.

