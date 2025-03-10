Has Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. is one of 868 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Avidbank Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBH's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AVBH has moved about 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Avidbank Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB). The stock has returned 4.7% year-to-date.

For ConnectOne Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avidbank Holdings Inc. belongs to the Banks - West industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.5% this year, meaning that AVBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ConnectOne Bancorp falls under the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this industry has 73 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.7%.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

