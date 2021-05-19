Has Aviat Networks (AVNW) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Aviat Networks (AVNW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AVNW and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Aviat Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 620 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AVNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNW's full-year earnings has moved 6.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AVNW has gained about 88.70% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 7.70%. This shows that Aviat Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AVNW is a member of the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.71% so far this year, meaning that AVNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AVNW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

