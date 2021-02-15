Has Aviat Networks (AVNW) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aviat Networks (AVNW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aviat Networks is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AVNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNW's full-year earnings has moved 45.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AVNW has gained about 58.27% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.81%. This means that Aviat Networks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, AVNW belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.23% so far this year, meaning that AVNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AVNW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

