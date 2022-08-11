Has Aviat Networks (AVNW) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Aviat Networks, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 662 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aviat Networks, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNW's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AVNW has returned about 1.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -20.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aviat Networks, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Wesco International (WCC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.9%.

Over the past three months, Wesco International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aviat Networks, Inc. is a member of the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.9% so far this year, meaning that AVNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Wesco International belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved -4.5% year to date.

Aviat Networks, Inc. and Wesco International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

