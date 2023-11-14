Has Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aveanna Healthcare is one of 1087 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aveanna Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAH's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AVAH has returned about 105.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -9.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aveanna Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Bausch Health (BHC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4%.

The consensus estimate for Bausch Health's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aveanna Healthcare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.5% this year, meaning that AVAH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bausch Health belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #59. The industry has moved +17.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aveanna Healthcare and Bausch Health. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

