Has Audioeye (AEYE) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Audioeye (AEYE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Audioeye is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 611 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AEYE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 3.57% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AEYE has moved about 97.01% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.23%. As we can see, Audioeye is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AEYE belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 49.27% this year, meaning that AEYE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AEYE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.