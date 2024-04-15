Has Audioeye (AEYE) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AudioEye (AEYE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AudioEye is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 104.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AEYE has returned 154.1% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.6%. As we can see, AudioEye is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dell Technologies (DELL). The stock has returned 53.9% year-to-date.

For Dell Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 139 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.5% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dell Technologies, however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #76. The industry has moved +6.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AudioEye and Dell Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

