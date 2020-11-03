Has AudioCodes (AUDC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AudioCodes (AUDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AUDC and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

AudioCodes is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AUDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUDC's full-year earnings has moved 7.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AUDC has gained about 9.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 21.77% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AudioCodes is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AUDC belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.29% so far this year, meaning that AUDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AUDC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

