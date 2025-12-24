Has AtriCure (ATRC) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AtriCure (ATRC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AtriCure is a member of our Medical group, which includes 946 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AtriCure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRC's full-year earnings has moved 32.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ATRC has gained about 32.7% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 7.7%. This means that AtriCure is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ensign Group (ENSG). The stock is up 34.4% year-to-date.

For Ensign Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AtriCure belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 83 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.9% so far this year, meaning that ATRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ensign Group, however, belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +31.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on AtriCure and Ensign Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

